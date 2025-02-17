We live in a very highly charged situation so we must be careful how we light squibs among the dynamite within our population

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter in the S.N. of 13th Feb. 2025, written by the former Mayor of Georgetown captioned “Dr. Hinds’ divisive rhetoric crossed a line” in which he objects to Dr. Hinds’ references.

First of all, I have to say that I did not see the relevant show, referred to by the former Mayor. Since I don’t look at it, I studiously looked at former Asst Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe’s show and in fact I have referred to it more than once in my writings. Slowe was, in my opinion, one of the best traffic chiefs this country ever had, and whilst even I find far too much of Guyana’s writing/internet media offerings shallow, uninformative, abusive, and distasteful, and given that the opposition is looking for crossover votes, not along racial lines, allowing testosterones to prompt inappropriate and un-political behaviour, is not exactly what the situation requires.

However, there are some who are producing quite good fare, for example, I like Paul Slowe’s attention to detail, evidenced by the impressive amount of scholarship which he displays as having done in preparing for his presentations. I also look at Mr. Glenn Lall’s presentations as well, for even though one tracked, concentrating on oil alone, his presentations are very well researched, accurate and are very well presented, his crew also must be complimented for clearly having all of their ducks in a row when they are required to present visual evidence to reinforce what Mr. Lall is saying. As a former TV commentator/producer, I know what is involved in such presentations and it’s a lot of work, especially if it’s live.

It’s fully understood, I think, by all, that this country is badly divided racially, so much so, there was much violence in our not-so-distant past because of it. We must be particularly careful how we light squibs in case they ignite the dynamite residing within our population. Both sides must be aware of it, all acts which appear to be giving one side preference over the other, will inevitably fuel anger and frustration within the society. I’m not going to say much more on this, now is not the right time, but we live in what, in my opinion, is a very highly charged situation. What I would like to see is both sides paying more attention to the explosive environment we find ourselves in, and complying with what the situation warrants.

I cannot honestly say that I do not see preference being given to one side, many actions of the party in power do not appear impartial to me. What I also see is that as a result of attempting to buy support from across the racial divide, many very corrupt situations are surfacing almost every day. I don’t want to go further in this line either, so let’s just say that one side should pay attention to the dangers of a situation which can and has posed problems to us and the other side should reduce the wrong perceptions their fellow citizens have about them. The relevant leaders should actively and visibly ensure it.

I, however, did see some misconceptions in the flurry of responses the Hinds’ incident has generated. This is an election year, and in addition, since the prize has gotten significantly more attractive, the level of opposition will inevitably attract better participants, but that is part of the problem. People should not be getting into politics to end up as very wealthy people, rather than trying to do something to help their fellow Guyanese. But this is politics, and there have been many recent examples in what is going on in the US about politicians and bureaucrats getting much richer than what their salaries reasonably allow.

So, Editor, I will close this way: I will quote from two judgements of the European Court on Human Rights. 1. “Freedom of expression constitutes one of the essential foundations of a democratic society, one of the basic conditions for its progress and for the development of every man… it is applicable not only to `information’ or `ideas’ that are favourably received or regarded as inoffensive or as a matter of indifference, but also to those that offend, shock or disturb… such are the demands of that pluralism, tolerance and broadmindedness without which there is no `democratic society’.” [Sunday Times v UK Govt. Nov. 1991].

2. Conventional jurisprudence gives different weight to different kinds of expression. The most important expression – political speech – therefore is likely to be protected to a much greater extent than the least important – commercial speech – so public and political figures are going to have to get accustomed to comments about every facet of their performance since, “the limits of acceptable criticism are wider with regard to a politician acting in his public capacity than in relation to a private individual. A politician inevitably and knowingly lays himself open to scrutiny of his every word and deed by both journalists and the public at large, and he must display a greater degree of tolerance,” [Castells v Spain – May 1991].

The right to free speech is not absolute and must always be understood to contain special restrictions. The respect for public order is one of the main restrictions.

