Talibans edge North East in thrilling shootout to clinch Mash Streetball Championship

The Mashramani Street Football Championship concluded in electrifying fashion at the National Park Tarmac on Saturday night, with Talibans emerging as champions after a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over North East in the final. The highly anticipated clash ended 2-2 in regulation and extra time before Talibans held their nerve to secure a 4-3 win on penalties.

North East looked poised for victory early on, as Lennox Cort struck in the 7th minute, followed by Calvin Moore’s 11th-minute goal. However, Talibans proved their resilience, responding through Carl Griffith in the 18th minute and Nicholas McArthur in the 25th to force the game into extra time. With neither side able to find a breakthrough, penalties were required to determine the champion, and Talibans converted four of their five attempts to claim their third major street football title in recent months. Earlier in the evening, Gold is Money secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Stabroek Ballers in the third-place playoff. Andrew Murray’s decisive strike in the 25th minute proved to be the match-winner, earning his side a podium finish in the competition.