$154m Onderneeming Primary School commissioned

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Wednesday officially commissioned the $154 million Onderneeming Primary School, at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, a Ministry of Education release stated.

The minister was joined by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr Ashni Singh, and newly-appointed President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Daniel Best.

According to the release, the construction of the school is a result of collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the CDB under the Basic Needs Trust Fund 10th Programme. The project, valued at $154,551,596, was executed by Builders Hardware and General Supplies with E&A Consultants Incorporated providing consultancy services.