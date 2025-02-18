Agri village opens for energy conference

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo yesterday opened what was described as the ‘Conference Village’ and fruits and vegetables among other items were on display.

The Conference Village, which is located at the Kingston Esplanade, will see the country’s agriculture produce on display targeting delegates for the energy conference set to open today at the Marriott Hotel.

“Agriculture remains a key pillar of Guyana’s development strategy. This Conference Village provides an important platform for our agri-processors, farmers, and investors to connect, exchange ideas, and drive growth in the sector,” Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said at the opening of the village.