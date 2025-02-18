Bartica man pleads not guilty to firing gun

Gladwyn Tracey, a 42-year-old manager of Lot 67 First Avenue, Bartica yesterday pleaded not guilty to discharging a loaded firearm within 100 yards in a public way.

He was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 on the charge. The matter was adjourned to the 13th March 2025, for continuation, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Tracey appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed.

Tracey also faced the charge of driving under the influence to which he pleaded guilty. He was fined the sum of $200,000.