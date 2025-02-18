BIT opens centre in New Amsterdam

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT), through the Ministry of Labour, last week officially commissioned its new office and Skills Development & Certification Centre in New Amsterdam, Berbice, a BIT release stated.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQs) standards and spans two levels, each covering 2,000 square feet, offering ample space for training and certification programmes.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including government officials, regional leaders, and heads of department from the BIT with the keynote address delivered by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, the release said.