Four NDCs get $14m mini-excavator for drainage works

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday handed over four mini-excavators valued at approximately $14 million each, to four Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) on the East Coast of Demerara in Region Four.

Addressing the gathering of farmers and residents at the handing over ceremony held at Ministry of Agriculture’s (MoA) Complex at La Bonne Intention on Saturday, the Minister announced that all 17 NDCs in Region Four will soon have access to an excavator, representing a total investment of approximately $238 million by the Government of Guyana.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture said that he told residents that as part of the government’s vision to develop a comprehensive drainage system across the country, MoA, through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), has a critical role to play when it comes to providing drainage and irrigation in both cultivation and residential communities.