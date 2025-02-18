Ill woman who got house lot from gov’t dies after son-in-law beat her

Domestic violence survivor, Shameeza Mohamed, 40, who was chopped to the head and badly beaten at her Belle West, West Bank Demerara home, passed away yesterday at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).

She also sustained injuries to her face, ears and hands when her daughter, Selena Samaroo’s partner, attacked her.

She was treated at the WDRH for her injuries. She took her own discharge a few hours later though, and as such, she did not receive any medication to use at home.

Despite not feeling well, she refused to return to the hospital. But on Sunday she was forced to go when an ambulance was called to pick her up.

It was found that her oxygen saturation levels were low. At the hospital she was given oxygen and saline. When Stabroek News saw her yesterday during the midday visiting hours, she appeared weak and was in a lot of pain.

Shortly after the Stabroek News reporter left, news was received that she had died.

The whole drama stemmed from her rescuing her daughter from the attacker. He had reportedly started abusing Samaroo, 23, at their Patentia, WBD home around 3 o’clock the same morning.

Mohamed had told Stabroek News that Samaroo called her around 4 am on Wednesday last and asked her to pay a taxi for her, so she could escape the beating.

She did so and after her daughter arrived, they locked the doors and stayed inside.

In a separate interview, Samaroo told this newspaper that they saw a bright light under the door and her mother decided to open the door to check.

It was then she saw the attacker standing there and before she could close the door again, he pushed his way in.

He told Samaroo that he wanted her to go back home with him. She refused and he told her he would not leave until she agreed to his request.

A few hours later, an argument ensued and he again attacked Samaroo. Mohamed asked him to stop hitting her daughter and he turned his attention to her instead.

He used a knife he had picked up in Mohamed’s kitchen and fired a chop to her forehead. Even though she was bleeding, it did not stop him from punching her to her face and ears.

After that they all ended up in the yard and Samaroo was begging her mother to go out of the gate with her.

But before she could go, the man grabbed Mohamed’s arms and dragged her in the house and threw her on the bed and inflicted more blows.

During this time, Samaroo ran to a neighbour’s house and asked her to call the police. She instead advised her to ask another neighbour to take her to the La Grange Police Station.

Samaroo made a report at the station and the police van brought her back to the house and arrested the man.

He tried desperately to resist arrest and kicked one of the officers and bit another one. He also attempted to jump out of the police van as he was being transported to the station.

Meanwhile, the police had also taken Samaroo to the hospital and she received a medical report and some medication.

The man was charged at the Wales Magistrate’s Court for physically assaulting her.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison until February 26.

Mohamed had survived domestic violence at the hands of her reputed husband, who had also attempted to murder her. He subsequently committed suicide.

She was suffering from a medical condition and is being treated at the outpatient clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

She was also facing eviction because she could not afford to pay her rent and was devastated because her son, who supported her financially, was murdered a few months ago.

Her struggles were recently highlighted in the Stabroek News and she received help to pay the landlord.

The Ministry of Housing also gave her a house lot for free and promised to build a house for her.