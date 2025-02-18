Man caught on camera knifing another to death sentenced to life

Justice Navindra Singh yesterday sentenced a man, who was caught on video stabbing a man to death, to life in prison and he will only be eligible for parole after serving 33 years.

Shaquille Foulkes, also known as “Max,” was found guilty of murdering Hanuman Jadunauth, called “Baccoo’ in March of 2020 by a 12-member jury of his peers.

Jadunauth, 43, was last seen alive on March 30, 2020, in the company of Foulkes, 34, of Public Road, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, and another individual. Surveillance footage showed Foulkes walking with Jadunauth, who was carrying a water bottle. The footage later captured Foulkes striking Jadunauth and, at a later point, returning to Swan Street with a knife in hand.