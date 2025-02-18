No report of abuse was made prior to death of 13-yr-old girl – police

The case of 13-year-old Millie Miguel, who recently died by suicide following reports of sexual abuse, was “mishandled”, according to sources close to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Stabroek News has been reliably informed that Miguel’s case was not referred to a Child Advocacy Centre (CAC), which is standard procedure in cases involving child abuse. If the case had been sent to a CAC, a forensic interview would have been conducted, and police involvement would have been mandatory. However, Regional Commander 4C Ewart Wray confirmed to Stabroek News that no report of sexual abuse was filed with the police before Miguel’s death.

This newspaper understands that both Miguel’s teacher and school counsellor acted appropriately by reporting the sexual abuse to the Child Care and Protection Agency, but somewhere along the way, the necessary steps were not taken.