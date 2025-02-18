Six soldiers wounded in exchange of gunfire with men on Venezuelan bank of Cuyuni

In what will be seen as a major escalation, well-placed sources in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) confirmed last night to Stabroek News that six soldiers were injured following an ambush by two boats of 12 members of the Venezuelan “syndicato” gang at a location in the Cuyuni River.

Two of the soldiers are said to be in a critical condition.

This incident occurred around 4 pm while the soldiers were returning to the GDF outpost in Makapa. SN was also reliably informed that no GDF helicopter was sent for the soldiers due to the terrain and other factors. The injured soldiers were transported by boat to the Kurutuku Health Centre.