Vicadi Singh retains Chutney Monarch crown

For a second consecutive year Vicadi Singh has been crowned the Chutney Monarch following the hosting of the 2025 competition at the Classic Hotel Parking Lot in Corriverton, Berbice on Sunday night.

Osei Clarke (OKC) and Sonia Singh secured second place. OKC also secured second place in the Soca Monarch competition in Linden on Saturday night. Arijit Singh secured third place, while A W Lyrical rounded out the top four spots. Additionally, Simon Naidu was recognized as the Best Newcomer at the event.

Singh’s winning piece was titled ‘Let him go’ which spoke to victims of domestic violence. Last year he won with his song titled ‘Gone away’.

In a Facebook post Singh said his preparation for the competition was not an easy journey.