Vreed-en-Hoop man gets four years for human trafficking, assault

Asif Mohamed Abrahim was arrested and charged yesterday with human trafficking and assault committed on a female Venezuelan which occurred between 3rd November 2023 and 18th January 2024 at New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

A release from the police said that Abrahim was found guilty by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court.

He was sentenced to forty-eight months on the Trafficking in Person charge and one month on the assault charge. These sentences will run concurrently.