Guyana News

Vreed-en-Hoop man gets four years for human trafficking, assault

Asif Mohamed Abrahim
Asif Mohamed Abrahim
By

Asif Mohamed Abrahim was arrested and charged yesterday with human trafficking and assault committed on a female Venezuelan which occurred between 3rd November 2023 and 18th January 2024 at New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

A release from the police said that Abrahim was found guilty by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate Court.

He was sentenced to forty-eight months on the Trafficking in Person charge and one month on the assault charge. These sentences will run concurrently.

Trending