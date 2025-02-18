Wounded soldiers to be medically evacuated – President

President Irfaan Ali this morning said that six soldiers who were wounded during gunfire from the Venezuelan bank of the Cuyuni River are to be medically evacuated.

He also said he had spoken to the soldiers and expressed gratitude for their service.

A statement from the President follows:

“We are deeply concerned about the well-being of our soldiers who were injured in yesterday’s attack on a military patrol.

“I had the opportunity to speak with 2LT Ansel Murray, SGT Andre Frazer, SGT Kevon Davis, CPL Kevin Henry, LCPL Troy Yorrick, and PTE Ezra Samuel. I expressed my gratitude for their service at our borders and assured them of the nation’s support and my concern for their well-being.

“They are in good spirits. An army Bell 412 helicopter is en route to carry out a medical evacuation (MEDIVAC). Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.”