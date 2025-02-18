A reformed security sector should reflect the ethnic composition of Guyana’s multiethnic society

Dear Editor,

I write again to emphasize the urgent need for reform in the ethnic composition of Guyana’s security forces, particularly in light of perspectives shared by Dr. Westmaas and Mr. Jordan.

In his SN article, “Historical Notes on the Evolution of the Police in Guyana,” published on June 2, 2024, Dr. Nigel Westmaas provided a historical overview of police recruitment, emphasizing the urgent need for reform. This call for change is echoed by Winston Jordan, who has advocated for greater Indo-Guyanese representation in the police force, as highlighted in his recent live address (https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=547357868306163). Both perspectives emphasize the need for a more inclusive and diverse force to ensure equitable service to all communities.

Dr. Westmaas noted that the police force, originally structured under colonial rule, was designed more for control than equitable service. This legacy resulted in the historical exclusion of Indians from recruitment and leadership roles. Even after independence, these disparities persisted, fostering distrust between the Indian community and law enforcement. Many Indo-Guyanese, feeling alienated, have been reluctant to pursue careers in policing, further widening the representation gap. Dr. Westmaas writes, “… ongoing efforts to modernize the Guyana Police Force must be introduced alongside the sensitizing of the general force to racial and cultural issues, [and] gendered violence…”

Similarly, Mr. Jordan addressed the Indian concern about representation in the security forces in the Facebook address; I quote him verbatim: “I believe, generally, people agree that the security forces must enjoy some level of [ethnic] balance… Certainly, a 90-10 in favour of African Guyanese—that looks bad today—in favour of, say, a 50-35-10, or something like that, would be more representative of society…I don’t think we disagree with that. But, like I am saying, opportunities have to be opened in the non-governmental sector for African Guyanese for them to enter.”

In my Feb. 1 letter to SN, “Time to recruit Guyanese from underrepresented ethnic groups in the Guyana Police and Defence Forces,” I proposed practical steps to increase Indo-Guyanese recruitment. Given Mr. Harmon’s concerns, I suggest that the government work with community groups to help African Guyanese succeed in the private sector. In a multiethnic society like Guyana, all sectors must embrace inclusivity as we move forward in the 21st century; the time is now!

Sincerely,

Dr. Devanand Bhagwan