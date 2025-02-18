Alternate drop-off point for Marian Academy’s school children to eliminate Carifesta Avenue traffic bottlenecks

Dear Editor,

Every day it is a struggle to accommodate the many vehicles on our roadways. Road users along Carifesta Avenue face this struggle on a daily basis. The Guyana Police Force made some adjustments to aid the bottleneck by turning both the east and west bound lanes of Carifesta Avenue into one way for traffic heading into the city. This has certainly helped a lot. But a bottleneck arises at Marian Academy where vehicles dropping off school children park on the edge of the parapet thereby blocking one of the double lanes and forcing other commuters into a single lane.

Less than 50 m away from the entrance of the school is the National Park Car Park which is almost completely deserted in the mornings. Parents should be made to use this car park to disembark their children rather than using the edge of the main road. That way the double lane continues right up to Camp Street intersection without any encumbrance. The school can aid in this by putting a walkway and small gate on the fence that separates their compound from the National Park. This would negate the need for children to walk on to the main road which improves their safety.

This seems a quite simple alternative which can bring much needed relief to our traffic woes. But for reasons unknown it is not implemented. The Guyana Police Force is urged to give this suggestion a try to see if it aids better traffic management. If it does, then it should be made permanent. It makes a lot more sense for a few to make a minor adjustment to their schedule rather than inconvenience hundreds.

Sincerely,

Michael Abraham