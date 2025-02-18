Broaden the circle of key actors involved in tackling domestic violence to truly attain the desired results

Dear Editor,

Domestic violence is not just a government issue. While the state plays a critical role in service provision, policy development, and responses through the legal and criminal justice system, domestic violence happens within our homes and communities. It affects people we know—our brothers, sisters, parents, cousins, and friends. The questions we must ask ourselves is: (i) Where can I make a difference in my household, family and community/village? And (ii) How can we, as a society, better respond to this crisis? The crisis is complex; however, it is mostly an issue of mindset and legal and financial accountability.

While the Government has done a remarkable job strengthening the legal framework, e.g., we transitioned from domestic violence to family violence legislation, rolling out one-stop service centres for survivors and improving accountability and capacities of police officers responding to DV. A Coordinated Community Response (CCR) is one of the most effective approaches to tackling domestic violence. This framework recognizes that no single institution—whether law enforcement, the judiciary, social services, or advocacy groups—can adequately address the complexities of domestic violence alone. Instead, CCR brings together a network of stakeholders, ensuring a systemic, survivor-centered, and accountable response at the community level. Countries with strong CCR frameworks have seen improvements in survivor safety, accountability for perpetrators, and more robust prevention strategies.

While it is crucial for the government to enact and enforce laws, provide funding for shelters and crisis services, and facilitate access to justice, the real change happens in the home, at the community level. No law or policy can single-handedly prevent domestic violence without a strong, localized response. This is where the community must step in—not as bystanders but as active participants in prevention and intervention. Local leaders, faith groups, educators, and neighbours all have a role to play in recognizing abuse, supporting survivors, and fostering environments where violence is not tolerated.

Establish Coordinated Regional, Community-led Responses: If we are to truly desire effective results for offenders, survivors and other impacted persons, we must design and continuously refine Regional, Community-Involved Responses to address the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and domestic violence. To build a more effective response, we must:

1. Replace and reconstitute Regional Gender Affairs Committees – These committees should be integrated into a broader CCR framework, ensuring they are structurally linked to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), and Village Councils. This alignment will allow for more coordinated and community-driven action.

2. Develop and implement a strong CCR framework – Learning from global best practices, including models from Standing Together, End Abuse Wisconsin, and BWJP, we must establish a cross-sector response that includes law enforcement, healthcare professionals, survivor advocates, and community organizations. A well-structured CCR ensures that every survivor receives a comprehensive and compassionate response while holding perpetrators accountable.

3. Invest in research and data-driven and evidence solutions – Policies and interventions must be grounded in evidence. Research on the prevalence and patterns of domestic violence in our communities will help us design targeted interventions that address root causes and break cycles of abuse. The Coordinated Community Response Framework from New Brunswick and other academic studies highlight the importance of data in shaping effective responses.

4. Strengthen local networks and empower communities – Domestic violence prevention and intervention should not be left solely to police or social services. We need community-led initiatives that promote education, early intervention, and support for survivors at the grassroots level. Village Councils, faith-based organizations, and community groups must be equipped to play a more active role in addressing domestic violence within their local contexts.

Moving Forward Together

Ending domestic violence demand involving regions and communities, understanding the similar and different domestic violence challenges Guyana’s regions and communities experience, including the availability and accessibility of services for offender and survivors. The government must continue to fulfill its role in providing services, legal protections, and funding, but real transformation will only happen when communities take ownership of the issue. We must move beyond fragmented efforts and embrace a Coordinated Community Response that truly addresses the needs of survivors while holding perpetrators accountable. By restructuring our response systems, integrating community networks, and prioritizing research, we can create safer families and communities.

Sincerely,

Rawle A. Small