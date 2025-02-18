Chinese Landing job market remains hollow with only small scale mining to sustain families and this opportunity is continuously being denied

Dear Editor,

The reason, I, a resident of Region One, is writing is to highlight what I believe is the unjust treatment to Chinese Landing villagers who want to mine for a little gold to sustain themselves. Editor, none of the Chinese Landing residents cannot mine and no one has explained why. All we know is that there is a GGMC Mines’ officer here who said that no mining is to take place, whether it is with batel or metal detector. Residents do not use large dredges here, but it is the small man who is now faced with even higher costs of living.

No one comes here to find out what plight the people face, Editor. One day we hear that council made a complaint that the villagers were upset and complained that they were being treated badly by the coastlanders. The complaints arose because villagers could not go to fish where they are accustom to because the coastlanders were mining recklessly and made the creeks very polluted. There was mercury overuse and no one came to check. I am using your newspapers to call on the Amerindian Minister and other agencies to visit Chinese Landing unannounced. They will see for themselves.

I am also calling, along with many of the villagers here, for permission to do some mining for subsistence. One senior member said, ‘All yuh complain about mercury use and how it affecting you all but is the same mercury you will use. So no mining for anybody.” Please, can someone put some kind of regulation in place because to take the villagers from small mining to now having no way to take care of themselves because there aren’t any jobs and work here like construction that they have in Georgetown. We cannot see how other villages around us have mining and we are stalled and suffering.

Take for instance, White Creek above Chinese Landing, you have Ianna, Kariako, Kokarite, Waikarabi which is opposite and all are mining except the people at Chinese Landing. President Irfaan Ali, if you read this, I am asking if you can look into the matter of helping the people at Chinese Landing. You said you are President for all the people and your Amerindian brothers and sisters in Chinese Landing are pleading with you for assistance. Not handouts or anything that the people will criticize but to help us to earn for ourselves. I did not call names because we do not want to be victimized but if anyone visits, we will all speak out.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Provided)