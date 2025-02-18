Our Heads’ of State participation in public events, religious or otherwise, are in keeping with their office

Dear Editor

Regarding the issue of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali attending the inauguration of the Lord Shiva Statue at the Badrinaath Ashram, Spring Garden, Region 2, and which seems a catalyst for criticisms and derogatory comments by some in society, I wish to remind that Guyana is a secular country firmly rooted in a multifaceted society encompassing culture, religion and ethnicity. That said, President Ali was not elected through an Islamic slate or from any Religious list. As Head of State, he has every right, once requested, to participate in public events, religious or otherwise, that is in keeping with his office.

While Guyana is not without challenges, both historically and current, generally it is known for its enviable sense of religious tolerance. This is glaringly evident in the public participation of all ethnic groups in national religious festivals like Easter, Phagwah, Diwali, Eid and Christmas. This has been the bedrock of the tolerance we have seen over time and which has been fully incorporated within our institutions of learning as seen through participation in culture day and events for the observances of national religious holidays. Similarly, this is further demonstrated in many work places across the country, both Public and Private Sectors, where a sense of pride is imbued to participate and reflect on each other’s culture, of which religion is a major component.

Our Heads of State have been steadfast in their participation in such events. President Ali’s predecessor, President David Granger, a devout Christian, participated in the playing of Phagwah and had members of the Hindu community engaged in Chowtal singing and hosted a Diwali Utsav at State House while in Office. Those are mere examples from a plethora which space would be a constraint for me to list. I believe that the participation of these officials in such events not only demonstrates our country’s secular characteristic exemplified especially by the Head of State, but promotes appreciation for other religions. This is invaluable to fostering our enviable sense of tolerance as aptly reflected in our national motto; One, People, One Nation, One Destiny.

This is built upon by President Ali’s One Guyana initiative to strengthen bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood and the furtherance of tolerance and harmony. This, I believe, is what Heads of State are expected to do within the context outline. It is therefore most unfortunate that some would view President Ali’s participation in the inauguration of the Lord Shiva Statue in Region 2, through a myopic and partisan lens. Rather than accentuating its positives and using it as another opportunity to foster tolerance and peace, regrettably, their position is counterproductive to such efforts from all involved. We must therefore remain relentless in our endeavours to enlighten our citizens on these issues, an enlightenment which is vital for better understanding and which leads to appreciation and tolerance.

Sincerely,

Neaz Subhan