The PPP was correct to never yield to racism

Dear Editor,

A lot has been said about Dr. David Hinds’ outbursts and insults thrown at Afro-Guyanese PPP members and supporters. Decent minded Guyanese of all races are very upset at the Hinds’ tirade.

Moreover, it is apposite to note that neither the PNC nor the AFC came out to criticise the openly racist remarks. Even though the comments could expose the PPP/C Afro supporter to physical harm. This is because their views are no different.

This horrible outpouring of Dr. Hinds in fact is reflecting the frustration of not only his own party the WPA but the racists in the PNC and AFC. The main organising and public relations strategies of those parties are based on racism! Dr. Hinds is seeing the foundation of his political philosophy collapsing. It is an admission too that the PPP was always correct in never yielding to racism. It was correct in expelling racist form its ranks and always conducting its business as a national party, a party for all Guyanese.

This is a fundamental principle laid down by Comrade Cheddi Jagan from the very beginning of his political life and was never compromised. It remains the foundation on which the PPP/C stands.

We should expect more outbursts of the Hinds’ type as more Guyanese of all races embrace the patriotic positions of the PPP.

Sincerely,

Donald Ramotar

Former President of Guyana