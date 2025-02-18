Dominican Republic President here

PhotosDominican Republic President hereBy Stabroek News February 18, 2025 Prime Minister Mark Phillips yesterday welcomed the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, to Guyana at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri. During his visit, President Abinader is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with President Irfaan Ali and participate in this year’s Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo. This Office of the Prime Minister photo shows President Abinader after he deplaned.Comments
