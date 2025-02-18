Good Hope clinches back-to-back Lusignan Ram Slam T20 titles

Good Hope successfully defended their Lusignan Sports Club’s Inter-Village Ram Slam T20 title in dominant fashion, securing a commanding nine-wicket victory over Lusignan in the final on Sunday afternoon.
In front of a lively crowd, Good Hope made light work of Lusignan’s target of 107, racing to 110-1 in just 11 overs. The chase was spearheaded by Steve Alick, who top-scored with 37, and an unbeaten knock of 33 from Player-of-the-Match Nigel Deodat. Earlier, Lusignan struggled to build momentum, managing only 107-9 from their allotted 20 overs. Suresh Dhanai (29) and Nizam Khan (22) offered resistance, but disciplined bowling from Good Hope’s Neeran Bani (2-10), Kumar Bishundial (2-22), and Rajendra Naikbarran (2-26) stifled their progress.