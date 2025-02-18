Guyana U-17 concludes Concacaf campaign unbeaten 

Guyana’s Under-17 men’s national football team wrapped up their Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers campaign with a resilient 1-1 draw against the British Virgin Islands in Costa Rica on Sunday evening.

The result ensured that Guyana exited the group stage unbeaten, finishing with one win and three draws—a remarkable achievement given the tough competition. Drawn alongside regional powerhouses Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago, the young Golden Jaguars defied expectations with impressive performances, holding their own against higher-ranked opponents.

Their campaign was highlighted by a historic feat: remaining undefeated against both Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago, a milestone for Guyanese U-17 football.