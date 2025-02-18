Guyana’s top karatekas shine at 2025 National Karate Championships

The Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana (ASK-G) hosted a thrilling 2025 National Karate Championships at the YMCA dojo in Georgetown on Sunday, where young karatekas from across the country (Berbice, Land of Canaan and Georgetown) showcased their talent, discipline, and competitive spirit.

The competition, which began at 10 am, featured a variety of categories, including Kumite and Kata, with participants grouped by age and belt level.

The event saw intense matchups, remarkable performances, and displays of great sportsmanship as athletes vied for top honours.