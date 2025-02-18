Mashramani 5-A-Side football set for Bushlot Market Tarmac

The highly anticipated Mashramani 5-A-Side Football Tournament, organized by Media592 and sponsored by ANSA McAl under the Magnum brand, is set to electrify the Bushlot Market Tarmac, Essequibo Coast, this Friday and Saturday from 18:00 hrs.
The competition will follow a straight knockout format, with teams battling for bragging rights and a lucrative $300,000 cash prize for the champions. The runner-up will receive $200,000, while third and fourth places will earn $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.