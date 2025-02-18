Pooran, Pollard retained by MI New York ahead of 2025 Major League Cricket draft

(SportsMax) West Indian T20 superstars Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have all been retained by their respective Major League Cricket (MLC) franchises ahead of the draft for the 2025 season. Pooran and Pollard have both been retained by MI New York while Russell and Narine will once again suit up for the LA Knight Riders.

MI New York and the Knight Riders finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in last year’s standings before MI New York were beaten handily by the Texas Super Kings in the eliminator.

Pooran will be looking to bounce back from a lean run of form by his extremely high standards in last year’s edition. He scored 180 runs in seven innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 125 with just one fifty.

He will hope to rediscover his form from the inaugural edition where he managed 388 runs in eight games at an average of 64.66 and a strike rate of 167.24 including a hundred and two fifties. That season also saw MI New York defeat the Seattle Orcas to be crowned the first MLC champions.

Pollard also had a tough time of it in 2024, making just 63 runs in seven innings at an average of 12.60 but his experience will be key in his side’s quest to win their second title.

Russell’s 2024 season was also underwhelming, making 129 runs and picking up just two wickets in his six contests but everyone around the world knows his capabilities as a genuine match-winner in the format.

Narine had a torrid time with the bat last season, scoring 80 runs in 11 innings at an average of 4.50. He was better with the ball, taking five wickets at an economy of 6.20 in six innings.

Akeal Hosein, who took two wickets in three games for defending champions, the Washington Freedom, has been released meaning he will be available to any team in the draft set for February 19.