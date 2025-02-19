Spheres of influence of the Great Powers: The Western Hemisphere

Two international political processes are simultaneously underway: the competition for global supremacy between China and America; and the efforts of America, China and Russia (ACR) to establish and control spheres of influence.

Harvard Professor Graham Allison has written seminal works on both phenomena. His book, ‘Destined for War’, discussed the infamous ‘Thucydides Trap’, which, echoing Greek historian Thucydides, raises the question whether a rising power such as China, and a power being challenged for supremacy such as America, are destined to fight, as rising Sparta had fought established Athens.

Some commentators think that China and America are destined to clash, most likely over Taiwan or over the South China Sea. Henry Kissinger, in his book ‘On China’, thought that this could be avoided with wise policies.