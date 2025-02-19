Dominican Republic ready to finalise petroleum agreement with Guyana – President Abinader

President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, yesterday declared that his country is ready to finalise petroleum exploration agreements with the Government of Guyana as part of a 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a Department of Public Information (DPI) release reported yesterday.

This announcement was made at the opening of the 2025 (4th) edition of the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston Georgetown. under the theme, “Connecting the Dots: Integrating the Future”, which aims to bring together policymakers, investors and major energy players to shape Guyana’s energy future.

It will run until February 21.