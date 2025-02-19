Guyana News

Dominican Republic ready to finalise petroleum agreement with Guyana – President Abinader

President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader
President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader
By

President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, yesterday declared that his country is ready to finalise petroleum exploration agreements with the Government of Guyana as part of a 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a Department of Public Information (DPI) release reported yesterday.

This announcement was made at the opening of the 2025 (4th) edition of the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston Georgetown. under the theme, “Connecting the Dots: Integrating the Future”, which aims to bring together policymakers, investors and major energy players to shape Guyana’s energy future.

 It will run until February 21.

Trending