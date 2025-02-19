Elections fraud trial witness testifies about use of spreadsheet, incorrect numbers

Rosalinda Rasul yesterday testified about the use of a spreadsheet at the 2020 general elections – instead of Statements of Poll – and the incorrect numbers that were generated as a result.

Yesterday, the court reconvened to kick-start the elections trial before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, with the prosecution presenting Rasul, an elections observer, as its first witness.

Rasul, when questioned by State Prosecutor Latchmi Rahamat, testified that she was an observer for the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) and assigned to various polling stations in regions Three and Four, where she made observations about the tabulation process. She relayed to the court that on March 2, 2020, she proceeded to the polling stations assigned to her by AMCHAM.