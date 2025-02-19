Guyana in deal with US company for storage of refined fuels here

A United States-based company, Curlew Mid-stream, has sealed a refined fuels venture with Guyana, aiming to enhance the country’s energy security and affordability while also potentially serving northern Brazil and the wider region.

President Irfaan Ali announced the agreement yesterday during the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Marriott Hotel, emphasising the importance of infrastructure development in driving national growth. The initiative aligns with Guyana’s broader energy expansion plans, including a proposed 30,000-barrel oil refinery and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dominican Republic for a 50,000-barrel refinery.

It is unclear whether Guyana tendered for this project or this had been arranged at the initiative of Curlew.