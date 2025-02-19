Guyana outraged at attack on soldiers

-Todd tells Venezuelan envoy

Foreign Minister Hugh Todd yesterday told Venezuela’s ambassador here that Guyana is outraged at an attack on Friday by suspected sindicatos across the Cuyuni River which left six Guyanese soldiers nursing wounds.

Todd said that Venezuela will be held responsible for the actions of the perpetrators, believed to be Venezuelan criminal gangs operating with impunity along the international border. Todd summoned Carlos Perez, Ambassador of Venezuela to Guyana, yesterday morning to address the incident. The attack, which occurred in the afternoon, targeted a GDF vessel navigating Guyanese waters between Eteringbang and Makapa.

Todd said that preliminary investigations suggest members of the Venezuelan syndicate were responsible for the ambush. The Minister reiterated to Ambassador Perez that under international law, Venezuela is accountable for any harm caused by individuals acting from Venezuelan territory, whether or not they are affiliated with the Vene-zuelan government or armed forces. He also urged Venezuela to uphold its international obligations to prevent the use of its territory for cross-border attacks and to eliminate the presence of criminal gangs in the region.