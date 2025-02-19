Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce launched

The Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce was officially launched yesterday at the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2025, a release from the Expo announced.

It explained that the Chamber will serve as a key platform for fostering business collaboration, with a strong focus on energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing, with leaders from both countries emphasising the Chamber’s role in facilitating partnerships, market expansion, and knowledge sharing.

Speaking at the event, Chief Investment Officer at the Guyana Office for Investment (G-Invest), Dr Peter Ramsaroop, said he was proud to see Mexico and Guyana set the stage for a new form of relationship as he expressed the belief that Mexico brings significant value to the Guyana project, given the fact that it has experience in diverse sectors including manufacturing, logistics and oil and gas.