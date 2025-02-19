MIGA mission at energy conference

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh on Monday met with first ever Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) mission to Guyana which currently attending the Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2025.

MIGA is a member of the World Bank Group. Its mandate is to promote cross-border investment in developing countries by providing guarantees to investors and lenders.

A release from the Ministry of Finance said that the mission was led by the World Bank Group Resident Representative for Guyana, Diletta Doretti, and comprised of MIGA’s Senior Business Development Officer and Underwriter, Bexi Jiménez, and Senior Cli-mate Business Underwrit-er, Rossemary Yurivilca.

The release said that the meeting provided a platform for government to discuss with MIGA, ways in which Guyana can benefit from the various financial instruments being offered by the institution to contribute to the country’s rapid development by en-couraging foreign investment, particularly in sectors like infrastructure, energy, and mining.