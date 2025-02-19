Motion for improvement of Le Repentir Cemetery passed

-after lengthy debate

A motion put forward by APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Volda Lawrence calling for the upgrade and maintenance of the historic Le Repentir Cemetery was passed after more than four hours of heated debate in Parliament on Monday.

The motion at the Private Members Sitting, which sought to address the neglect and deterioration of the cemetery, was amended during the discussion, but the overall call for action gained support across party lines.

According to Lawrence, Le Repentir Cemetery, which spans an area of 106.5 acres, holds “deep historical and cultural significance as the final resting place for many Guyanese, including freedom fighters, literary figures, former government officials, and religious leaders. Establish-ed in 1861, it has become one of the largest burial sites in Guyana, with over 125,000 individuals interred there.” However, Lawrence noted that the cemetery has fallen into a state of disrepair, with overgrown vegetation, cracked and vandalized tombstones, and inadequate drainage systems, causing flooding and making the grounds almost impassable. She also noted how families often struggle to locate graves and are forced to pay individuals to clear paths to visit the tombs of their loved ones and that in addition to the neglect of the grounds, the cemetery has also become a haven for criminal activity, rather than a peaceful place for reflection.