Over 300 educated on labour laws

Over 300 employers and employees from both the public and private sectors are now better informed about their rights and responsibilities following a seminar on Guyana’s Labour Laws, hosted by the Ministry of Labour.

The seminar, held yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), was designed to educate participants on key aspects of labour legislation, a release from the Ministry of Labour said.

Topics covered included the National Minimum Wage, probationary periods, paid leave, workplace safety and health, overtime payments, severance pay, termination of employment, inspections, record-keeping, and reporting incidents of child labour.