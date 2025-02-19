Prison service probing possible sexual assault of male inmate

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has launched an investigation into an incident which occurred at the Lusignan Prison where a male inmate might have been sexually assaulted.

On Monday night, a video circulated on social media sites with several inmates bullying the prisoner

The prisoner was instructed by inmates to put on female underwear and model around the room as they videorecorded him. He was spanked on his behind in an effort to have him comply with their demands. He was then told to say “I will never rape again”, and he complied.

The GPS PRO, Rajiv Bisnauth said that an investigation has been launched into the incident. The inmate who was targeted was relocated to a cell by himself. He received counselling from the welfare staff at the facility. The cellphone was retrieved from the inmates involved in the incident. The inmates involved in the incident will be restricted from having phone calls and visits. An active investigation is ongoing.