Dear Editor,

Donald has the Art of the Deal. Bill has the Art of Brevity. Bill has been breaking bread with some of Guyana’s wordsmiths. His head is bursting with their compliments. Thanks Ian and others. If you cannot say it in a hundred words then leave it in the laptop.

By the by a clarification on the odds for the big race. Nigel Hughes is out of eXXon Mobil not XM rum!

Over and out

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair