I condemn Dr Hinds’ words unequivocally

Dear Editor,

In the course of history, words written, spoken and sung have always held immeasurable power. They shape our thoughts, influence our emotions, motivate, encourage and in some instances determine the trajectory of our actions. The words we choose to speak can either elevate or diminish, unify or divide, heal or wound. In a society like ours, where diversity is a hallmark of our national identity, the responsibility of our leaders particularly political leaders, is of paramount importance. It is their duty as responsible leaders to guide the nation, not just by policy, but by the language they use given their potency. Their words can either fortify the ties that bind us together or unravel the progress we have made as a people whose history was shaped by slavery, indentureship and engineered ethnic tension and division.

It is in this context that I address the recent actions of some of our political leaders, particularly Dr. David Hinds, whose words have caused significant stir and concern among the people of this country. As one of our country’s most recognized academics and political figures, and the new leader of the party of the late, legendary and world renowned scholar, Dr. Walter Rodney, Dr. Hinds holds a position of influence. However, it is my firm belief that his recent rhetoric, which has been widely regarded as callous, divisive, offensive, irresponsible and outright disrespectful; runs contrary to the values we must uphold as a people. The deliberate and feral use of language that has the ability to perpetuate division and social strife irrespective of the message he believes he was seeking to communicate, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I condemn them unequivocally!

It is not only the words themselves that are dangerous; it is the underlying message they convey. When a leader, especially one who claims to represent a specific ethnic group, uses language that is exclusionary, intolerant, or dismissive of others, it undermines the very foundation of our democracy. A nation built on the principles of freedom, equality, and mutual respect cannot afford to have its leaders stoke the flames of division. Such rhetoric is not only counterproductive to the aspirations of our motto and efforts to unite our people. It is dangerous, as it can erode the trust and unity that we have worked so hard to cultivate.

As an opposition Member of Parlia-ment, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to not only hold the government of the day to account, but also other leaders of influence in our society, as I strive to lead by example. I have always believed that my role as a public servant is to serve the people of Guyana, all the people of Guyana without distinction, because all are involved and all are consumed in this noble task of nation building, and in the humility and humanity of my service, I see only people, not their ethnicity. It is with this same spirit that I call upon all of my colleagues, across party lines, to understand the weight of their words and the responsibility they bear as leaders of our beautiful, diverse, and emerging country.

In this critical moment, we must all remember that words can either unite or divide. We must strive to use our voices to inspire peace, for unity and progress, and for a brighter future of our children. As fellow Guyanese, we are at the threshold of achieving greatness, but to reach that potential, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to each other and to the values that define us. It is only by embracing strength in our diversity and fostering a spirit of inclusivity that we can truly achieve the national aspirations of One People, One Nation, One Destiny.

Sincerely,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira MP