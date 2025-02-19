Dear Editor,

Having mixed and mingled with a mixture of Guyanese representing a variety of age groups, social and ethnic backgrounds, I wish to observe as follows:-

Those who do not support the PPP get the impression that President Ali may mean well. However, unless his Lieutenants and significant agencies have a sense of decency and a good moral rudder, Guyana will fall into a deep hole of despair missing a golden opportunity to make Guyana good and great.

I give two examples. I read a report by the Ethnic Relations Commission to the effect that the person who made these alleged racial slurs against Director School of Burrowes, Ivor Thom, is obviously known to the Minister of Culture or someone close to him since the Minister within minutes of the alleged incident summoned Mr. Thom to his office.

The ERC must not insult our intelligence, all they need to do is to ascertain from the Hon. Minister who contacted him and if the Minister’s or his secretarial staff ‘s memories are faulty, these days, cell phones record and store all incoming and outgoing calls.

The other unbelievable incident is the failure by either the Minister of Housing or the Chairman of the Central Housing & Planning Authority to state whether the standard procedure known as ‘due diligence’ was activated before this gentleman was employed and appointed Chief Executive Officer at CH&PA. Mind you, word out is that the circumstances that led to his being allegedly dislodged from the Republic Bank is clouded in mystery. .Editorials and a letter from MP Annette Ferguson have dealt fully with this stain on the nation’s character.

When will we get the truth and the whole truth on these two apparently simple matters?

The President must deal condignly with the several misfits.

Yours faithfully,

Hamilton Green

Elder