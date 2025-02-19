Guyana drawn in Group A for 2025 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Qualifiers

Guyana’s U-20 women’s football team will compete in Group A of the 2025 Concacaf Women’s U20 Qualifiers, where they will face Haiti, Belize and host nation Antigua and Barbuda. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 20 to 25 as teams battle for a spot in the next stage of the competition.

The official draw saw 24 teams divided into six groups of four, with only the group winners advancing to the 2025 Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship. There, they will join pre-seeded heavyweights United States and Mexico, who have been dominant forces in the tournament’s history.

Matches will be hosted across four nations, with Group A fixtures set to be played in Antigua and Barbuda. The Dominican Republic (Groups B and C), Nicaragua (Group D), and Trinidad and Tobago (Groups E and F) will also serve as host venues.

This year’s edition marks the 13th installment of the Concacaf Women’s U-20 tournament, which plays a crucial role in determining qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.