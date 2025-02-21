Still without making a definitive pronouncement on the achievability of the Caribbean’s 25×2025 food importation reduction target, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat in Georgetown continues to send upbeat signals that the target remains eminently achievable.

While the most recent pronouncement on the issue, made on Friday February 14, asserts that the initiative including “increased productivity from across the region” other considerations that may well include the vagaries of weather patterns would appear to suggest that up to this time weather and farming experts in the region, as well as political leaders, would still appear to be hedging their bets, mindful as they are that the likely inclement weather in the months ahead could impact negatively on the target.