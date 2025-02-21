Automobile power products – providing safety helmets compliant with the national standard

GNBS STAKEHOLDER FEATURE

Automobile Power Products formerly Jialing has been selling motorcycles in Guyana since 1994 along with its key accessory, safety helmets. Approximately two decades ago, the company began selling just helmets for any other pedal cyclist, motorcyclist or pillion rider in need of the safety gear. These helmets serve an important purpose of protecting riders from serious head injuries or deaths caused by accidents.

Safety helmets are among the seventeen (17) categories of products monitored by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to guarantee compliance with labelling and quality. Over the years, this company has continually registered with the GNBS as an importer of safety helmets, and has subjected numerous consignments of these protective gear to inspections by the GNBS at the time of importation.