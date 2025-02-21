HR practitioner Peter Benny moving purposefully down an entrepreneurial road

After he had ‘sealed a deal’ a week ago with the Trinidad and Tobago company Computer Technologies & Services Limited (CTSL) a leading provider of ICT solutions in the twin-island Republic, Guyanese Human Resources practitioner Peter Benny sat down with the Stabroek Business to discuss with the newspaper a range of entrepreneurial ambitions that embrace a broad sphere of disciplines ranging from management consultancy that targets clients across the Caribbean to creating what, over time, he expects will be one of the most ‘tasteful’ restaurants in the Caribbean. If he concedes that ‘fine dining’ has long been a ‘passion’, the fact that he has divided himself across various pursuits has not afforded him the time, up until now, to give more of his attention to what he considers to be his one of his favoured entrepreneurial pursuit.

Benny’s gushing pride in the Mango Walk Restaurant, situated at 48 Croal street Stabroek has caught the eye of a range of clients ranging from fine dining afficianodos to wine bar lovers, where the cuisine and wines combine to create a measure of comfort and taste that is not reflected outside, on a quiet road that offers few clues to the comfort and character. After you have entered the glass door and completed the short walk along a corridor flanked by diners, mostly couples, you are offered a choice of proceeding directly ahead to a modest but well-appointed bar, or else turn left then enter another dining area, more spacious and possessed of a more generous measure of informality.