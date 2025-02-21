Visa Fraud and Its Consequences

Ask-the-Consul Installment 25-02

In this edition of our “Ask-the-Consul,” we will delve into the topic of visa fraud and the serious consequences of engaging in fraudulent activities during the visa application process.

What is visa fraud?

Visa fraud involves the use of false information or documents to obtain a visa. This can include providing false information on a visa application form, being untruthful to an immigration or consular officer, presenting fraudulent documents during a visa interview, or entering into a sham marriage or relationship for immigration benefits.

What is a sham marriage in the context of visa fraud?

A sham marriage is a marriage entered into for the sole purpose of obtaining immigration benefits. This type of marriage is NOT based on a genuine relationship and is considered fraudulent. This also applies to applicants who pretend to be engaged to be married for the sole purpose of obtaining a fiancé visa.

What are the consequences of committing visa fraud?

The consequences of visa fraud can be severe and include:

Denial of the visa application.

Permanent ineligibility for future visas.

Deportation, if already in the United States.

Legal penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

How can I protect myself from visa fraud?

To protect yourself from visa fraud:

Complete your visa application and pay the required visa processing fees yourself. Do not pay someone else to do it for you.

Always provide accurate and truthful information in your visa application.

Use official and reputable sources for visa information and assistance. Our website https://gy.usembassy.gov/visas/ offers comprehensive information on all our visa services, along with the applicable fees.

Be cautious of unsolicited offers or service providers who guarantee visa approval. Visa consultants DO NOT improve your chances of qualifying for a visa, and they have no “inside” connection with the Embassy. Your eligibility is determined by a U.S. consular officer after a visa interview. Please report anyone who claims to improve your chances of qualifying for a visa to [email protected].

How can I report suspected visa fraud, including sham marriages?

If you suspect visa fraud, including a sham marriage, you can report it to the Embassy’s Fraud Prevention Unit at [email protected]. You can also submit reports of suspected immigration fraud to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) using their online tip form at https://www.uscis.gov/report-fraud/uscis-tip-form. Be sure to include as much information as possible, including full names, dates of birth, case number (if known), and a detailed description of the alleged violation, abuse, or suspected fraud.

If I report visa fraud committed by someone else, will I be disadvantaged when I apply? Will the report be kept confidential?

Reporting fraud committed by someone else will not negatively impact your application. Protecting the integrity of the visa process is a priority for us, and all reports are encouraged and treated with strict confidentiality.

If I make a fraud report, will I receive an update on the outcome of your investigation?

No. We greatly appreciate your assistance in helping us combat visa fraud; however, based on Section 222(f) of the U.S. immigration privacy law, we are unable to provide information on the outcome of our investigations to third parties.

What do I get for reporting visa fraud?

The U.S. embassy does not offer compensation or rewards to individuals or groups reporting visa fraud. However, people who come forward to disclose information or evidence of fraud related to a visa application play a critical role in enforcing the law and stopping fraud. Without the information provided by these individuals, such fraud may go undetected. It is simply the right thing to do. You also ensure that legitimate applicants are not disadvantaged because of fraudulent applicants using valuable resources and appointments for visa processing to which they are not entitled.

Report fraud to:

U.S. Embassy Georgetown: [email protected]

USCIS: https://www.uscis.gov/report-fraud/uscis-tip-form

***

“Ask the Consul” is a monthly column from the U.S. Embassy answering questions about U.S. immigration law and other Consular topics. Detailed information about visas can be viewed at https://gy.usembassy.gov/, https://ais.usvisa-info.com/, and https://travel.state.gov/. Information about American Citizen Services can be found at https://gy.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to prepare their own documents and avoid third-party advice. Consular processes change frequently, and non-U.S. government advisors often provide inadequate or inaccurate information. Please contact our Visa Information Service Center using the contact information at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy/niv/information/contact_us if you have general visa questions.