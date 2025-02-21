Body of missing cop found in Puruni River

The body of missing Lance Corporal Jermaine Batson, who was presumed drowned, was discovered at about 14.00 hours yesterday about 100 yards from where the boat he was in, sunk in the Puruni River.

Police reported that a search party comprised four boats and twelve persons.

The body was found face up, in a bloated state near the riverbank, surrounded by debris. It was clad in black socks, black GPF-issued trousers secured by a black belt, and a black tactical vest over a short-sleeved police shirt, under which was a black t-shirt. His GPF-issued firearm was found in his waist. The body was examined and the firearm retrieved.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Puruni River, Region Seven, Cuyuni/Mazaruni, and involved the now-deceased Lance Corporal Batson, Constable Quincy Marks, and Ransdale Melville, a 30-year-old boat captain from Third Avenue, Bartica.