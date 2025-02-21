Campbell seeking judicial review over Natural Resource Fund

Businessman Terrence Campbell, a Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Investment Committee member, yesterday filed a judicial review application challenging the Government of Guyana’s management and transparency of NRF.
The application names the Attorney General of Guyana, Anil Nandlall SC and the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh as respondents.
A release from Campbell said that the legal action challenges the transparency and accountability of major withdrawals from the Fund, which have amounted to approximately US$2.61 billion or more than half a trillion Guyana Dollars over the past three years.