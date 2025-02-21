Procurement commission rejects complaint over contract for wildlife body

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has rejected a complaint by Colin Oswald Mohamed over the award of a $1m contract for the preparation of financial statements for the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission (GWCMC) and it also found that neither of the two bidders had complied with one of the mandatory evaluation criteria.

Mohamed, trading under the name of C.O.M. Chartered Accountants had complained to the PPC that the contract was improperly awarded by the GWCMC to Zoe Perissos Business Services. He had contended that on July 12th, 2024, the day of the opening of the bids for the contract there were only two bids and he had been assured that he had won the contract as Zoe Perissos Business Services did not have a current business registration.

He told the PPC that between July 12th, 2024 and September 3rd, 2024 he made several enquiries with the GWCMC to no avail. He later found out that Zoe Perissos Business Services had won the award.