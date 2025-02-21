Too Cute’ shot in Rasville attempting to evade arrest – police

A 22-year-old man who the police say was wanted over a series of armed robberies was shot yesterday afternoon at Rasville, Georgetown,

Police say that Yohance Yarris, known as ‘Too Cute’, an unemployed resident of Rasville was shot by police after ranks came under fire. Yarris was shot in the chest and is presently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital under police guard.

Yarris was wanted by the police for: 1) robbery under arms, committed on Shane Stuart, which occurred on February 8, at Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown; 2) robbery under arms committed on Yong Jin, which occurred on January 25, at Lot 64 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; 3) robbery under arms committed on Martin Pestano, which occurred on February 15, at 41 Village, West Coast Berbice; and larceny committed on Adrian Ally which occurred on February 19, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.