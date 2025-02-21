Trinidad woman murdered in home invasion

(Trinidad Guardian) The brutal murder of an elderly woman in a home invasion has prompted renewed calls for increased security in the Moruga community.

Police believe Drupatee Chance was smothered with a pillow and are awaiting forensic tests to determine whether she was raped.

Villagers and relatives looked on in shock and sadness as undertakers removed the woman’s body from her Moruga Road, St Mary’s Village home yesterday morning.

Chance and her 71-year-old husband Clarence were tied up, beaten and robbed by two men who broke into their home on Wednesday night.

Their son returned home from work around 5.15 am and found his father tied to a bed upstairs in their home. In another room, he saw the lifeless body of his mother on a bed. Her hands were tied with a rope and her feet with an electrical cord. The woman’s night gown was pulled up to her chest and her underwear was down to her ankles.

The couple went to sleep around 10 pm but shortly after the husband heard a banging noise and went to investigate. He was accosted by two men, wearing face masks and hoodies and armed with a knife and firearm. They beat and tied him to a bed and robbed him of $1,000.

He then heard loud noises and male voices shouting: “Where the US money?”

Relatives said Chance only returned to the country on January 15 after visiting her two daughters abroad. She was the grandmother of six and mother of four children—one of her sons was murdered about 12 years ago.

Chance’s nephew Anil Mathai, a businessman, said last October he was robbed at gunpoint and on Monday his brother-in-law was robbed.

“Innocent people are dying. My aunt recently came back from America and this is what she had to come and face this morning. She came back and spent her beloved time with her family and this morning to face death in this tragic way. So please I am pleading with the country, the government, the police services, each and everyone please come out and let us do something about this in this country,” he said.

He pleaded with the police hierarchy to grant firearm user licences (FUL) to legitimate businessmen.

Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin said she felt heartbroken as she lived just three blocks away and knows the Chance family very well.

“This morning what do you say? You ask the government to intervene. You ask the Commissioner of Police to intervene, things I have done in the past. We were guaranteed we would have a town hall meeting. We would have gotten more patrols, none of these things materialised since the father and daughter were murdered,” she said.

Benjamin called for increased patrols and for the St Mary’s Police Post to be converted into a police station.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are investigating.