Data-driven strategies need to curb road deaths

Traffic accidents in Guyana continue to claim and maim lives at an alarming rate, but beyond the immediate human cost, the economic repercussions are equally dire. Road fatalities and injuries impose a significant financial burden on the economy, reducing productivity, increasing healthcare costs, and affecting overall GDP growth. Additionally, there is a growing misalignment between vehicle importation rates, new and existing road infrastructure, and the increasing strain on transportation networks. The time for reactionary measures is over—it is imperative that Guyana implements sustained, data-driven strategies to curb this epidemic and align its infrastructure development with economic expansion and road safety.

A regression analysis of road accident data culled from national newspaper sources over the past ten years highlight clear patterns. For example, the year 2023 saw a dramatic surge in road fatalities, with a staggering 104.6% increase compared to 2022, largely due to reckless driving and speeding. In response, heightened law enforcement measures led to a 42.7% decline in 2024. However, these fluctuations emphasize the reactive nature of interventions rather than a long-term, structured approach to road safety.

Furthermore, predictive modelling of road fatalities for the years 2025 to 2035 suggests a continued pattern of fatalities hovering around 118-119 per year if current trends persist. This data underscores the urgency for immediate and sustained interventions, as reliance on short-term enforcement campaigns will not result in meaningful, long-term reductions in road deaths. However, one critical factor often overlooked is the rapid increase in vehicle importation and the lack of corresponding infrastructure improvements.

Guyana has seen a steady rise in vehicle importation over the last five years, yet despite new highways and rehabilitation of some existing roads, it has to be said that road infrastructure has not expanded at a proportional rate. The increasing number of private cars, minibuses, and heavy-duty vehicles has led to severe congestion, higher accident risks, and wear and tear on aging roads. This imbalance contributes to inefficiencies in the transportation network and an uptick in traffic-related fatalities.

A significant portion of road fatalities involves individuals in their prime working years, directly impacting labour and productivity, just work out the statistics. The loss of skilled workers leads to disruptions in all industries and with Guyana experiencing rapid economic development, particularly in oil and gas, maintaining a stable and skilled workforce is crucial. Persistent road accidents and fatalities and traffic inefficiencies will continue to undermine progress by continuously depleting human capital and reducing efficiency in transportation logistics.

The medical costs associated with traffic accidents place a considerable burden on the healthcare system. Emergency care, long-term rehabilitation, and disability support require substantial government spending. The funds used for treating accident victims could be redirected toward preventive healthcare measures and infrastructure development if road fatalities were reduced. The continued strain on medical facilities and public health services also reduces efficiency and diverts resources from other critical areas of care.

Then there is the financial strain on insurance companies, higher insurance costs that directly affect the affordability of vehicle ownership and commercial transport operations and not forgetting those legal disputes that arise from traffic fatalities and injuries that result in lengthy court cases, adding to administrative burdens and legal expenses.

As foreign investors will want to set up shop in Guyana, we will need to revisit strategies to reduce the high rate of road accidents and fatalities; poor road infrastructure may deter investment in key sectors. Safety concerns influence business decisions, and an unreliable transportation system can impact the ease of doing business here. A well-maintained, safe road network is essential for economic expansion.

The role of law enforcement cannot be overstated. While the traffic police occasionally engage in road safety exercises, there is a need for sustained, consistent efforts. Fines and penalties should be substantial enough to deter violations, and corrupt practices within the system must be eliminated to ensure fair and effective enforcement. Unfortunately, traffic ranks themselves are often seen breaking basic traffic rules, such as driving through red lights and using sirens unnecessarily when there is no observable requirement to do so. This behaviour undermines public trust and reinforces the culture of lawlessness on the roads.

Addressing these issues requires internal accountability within the police force. Measures such as stricter internal monitoring, body cameras, and public reporting mechanisms for police infractions should be implemented. Traffic law refresher training and a cultural shift towards responsible driving among law enforcement are also necessary to set a positive example for the wider public.

The loss of life or injuries, permanent or otherwise, due to traffic accidents is not just a statistic—it represents families torn apart, economic hardship, and a national tragedy that demands urgent intervention. Data-driven analysis of the past decade and predictive modelling for the next reveals that without sustained and proactive strategies, improvements in road safety will be fleeting. The government must now focus on all of the above to improve road safety.